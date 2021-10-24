Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Shares of TRN opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

