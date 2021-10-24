Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.03. Triumph Group reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 323,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,535. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

