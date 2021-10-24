TrueBlue (TBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect TrueBlue to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect TrueBlue to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TBI opened at $32.07 on Friday. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBI. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueBlue stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

