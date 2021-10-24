Truist Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $78.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of THC stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $5,694,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $45,240,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

