Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comcast in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the cable giant will earn $3.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $248.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

