Truist Securiti Weighs in on PacWest Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,545,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,240,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,725,000 after buying an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

