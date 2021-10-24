Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Down to $65.40

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.40, but opened at $62.86. Twitter shares last traded at $62.41, with a volume of 234,834 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $150,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,195,204. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

