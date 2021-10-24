Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Down to $65.40

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.40, but opened at $62.86. Twitter shares last traded at $62.41, with a volume of 234,834 shares.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.
The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39.
In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $150,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,195,204. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
