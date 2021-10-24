UBS Group Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Neutral

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 760,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $48,692,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

