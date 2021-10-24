UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LDSVF. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $11,825.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11,460.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10,370.32. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52 week low of $7,865.95 and a 52 week high of $12,052.38.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

