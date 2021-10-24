UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

