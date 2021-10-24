UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Raised to $95.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $81.41 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

