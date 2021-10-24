Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.40

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 2875102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.1169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 516,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 921,767 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

