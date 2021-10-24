Unibright (UBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $391.61 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00004284 BTC on exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $391.61 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unibright has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.00201595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00100527 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.