UniMex Network (UMX) Price Hits $0.84 on Exchanges

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $89,871.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00070233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00072709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00104215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,533.29 or 0.99988571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.85 or 0.06659795 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021748 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,707,664 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

