Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $265.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.25.

NYSE UNP opened at $237.59 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $239.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 227,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $50,114,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,214,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $708,555,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 92.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

