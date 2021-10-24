Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($40.71) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.53 ($38.27).

ETR UN01 opened at €39.00 ($45.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. Uniper has a 52 week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52 week high of €37.53 ($44.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion and a PE ratio of -46.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.41.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

