Unisocks (SOCKS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,143.00

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for $90,180.38 or 1.50095876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unisocks has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Unisocks has a total market cap of $27.23 million and approximately $48,143.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00202989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00100455 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

SOCKS is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

