United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

AVY opened at $217.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

