United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 647 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FCX shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

FCX stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.