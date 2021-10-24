United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHF opened at $8.45 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

