United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 20.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 76.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WHR opened at $213.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.33 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

