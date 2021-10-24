United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 18,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cintas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,296 shares of company stock worth $24,251,347 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $426.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.10 and its 200 day moving average is $375.84. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $311.69 and a fifty-two week high of $428.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

