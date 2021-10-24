United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,351 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

