United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,554,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $49,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,689.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

