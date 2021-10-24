United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UUGRY. Morgan Stanley cut United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $27.78 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.