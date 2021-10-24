Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $147.33 million, a PE ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USIO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Usio during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

