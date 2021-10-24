Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.58.

ServiceNow stock opened at $686.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $634.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.85. The company has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.45, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $692.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

