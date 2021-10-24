Utah Retirement Systems Buys 2,300 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $16,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $179.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.