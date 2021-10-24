Utah Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,473 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after buying an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,692,205,000 after buying an additional 1,301,128 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $617,140,000 after buying an additional 713,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $619,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.67 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

