Utah Retirement Systems Sells 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Stryker were worth $17,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after acquiring an additional 210,940 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,443,000 after purchasing an additional 47,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $275.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.90. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.