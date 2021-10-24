Utah Retirement Systems Sells 300 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $247.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.01. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

