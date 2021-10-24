Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. Vaccitech plc is based in OXFORD, United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VACC opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Vaccitech has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.13.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vaccitech will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

