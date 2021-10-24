Vaccitech plc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on October 27th (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech’s (NASDAQ:VACC) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 27th. Vaccitech had issued 6,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $110,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VACC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaccitech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Vaccitech stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13. Vaccitech has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaccitech will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vaccitech in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,218,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth $2,184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

