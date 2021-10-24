Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VLN opened at $7.55 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

