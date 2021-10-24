VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 171,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,603,862 shares.The stock last traded at $45.40 and had previously closed at $43.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

