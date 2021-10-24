Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 9,027 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,701,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.49% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $288,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.10.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.