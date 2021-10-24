Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 974,595 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Sunnova Energy International worth $292,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,485 shares of company stock worth $1,807,437. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

