Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,490,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 164,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.90% of Domtar worth $301,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,037 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Domtar stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.85. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

