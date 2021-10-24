Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.44% of 1Life Healthcare worth $293,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $21.94 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.27.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.