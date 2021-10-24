Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $286,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $97,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

PBH stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

