Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $306.44 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $309.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.