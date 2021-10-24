Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 957,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $166,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after acquiring an additional 494,357 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,660,000 after acquiring an additional 34,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $178.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average of $172.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

