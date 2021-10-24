Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTWRF traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.93. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22. Vantage Towers has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

