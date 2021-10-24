VeChain Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. VeChain has a total market cap of $8.50 billion and approximately $489.64 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000134 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011574 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006491 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

