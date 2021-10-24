VeChain (VET) Price Up 7.9% This Week

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and $489.64 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000134 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011574 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006491 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

