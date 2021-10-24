Vector Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,184,058 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Vector Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,325,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184,058 shares during the quarter. Cambium Networks comprises 86.4% of Vector Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vector Capital Management L.P. owned 54.04% of Cambium Networks worth $692,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMBM opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMBM. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

