Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) & Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Critical Survey

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veracyte and Viridian Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte $117.48 million 27.98 -$34.91 million ($0.66) -70.30 Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 147.73 -$110.71 million ($11.49) -1.41

Veracyte has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Veracyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veracyte and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte -40.06% -4.05% -3.81% Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01%

Risk and Volatility

Veracyte has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Veracyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Veracyte and Viridian Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte 1 1 8 0 2.70 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Veracyte presently has a consensus price target of $53.44, indicating a potential upside of 15.18%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.22%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Veracyte.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats Veracyte on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc. engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H. Anderson and Y. Douglas Dolginow on August 15, 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

