VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments raised its stake in VEREIT by 166.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 224,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 140,325 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in VEREIT by 8.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in VEREIT by 73.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in VEREIT by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

