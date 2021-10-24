Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) will report $309.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $318.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.21 million. Vermilion Energy reported sales of $211.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vermilion Energy.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VET. CIBC upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 801,877 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 1,385,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

