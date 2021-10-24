Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$15.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.32.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock opened at C$13.57 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.05 and a 52-week high of C$14.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.73.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.